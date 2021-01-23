Axe Price Hits $0.0536 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Axe has a total market cap of $281,817.46 and $43,409.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.98 or 0.00653392 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

