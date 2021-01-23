Axie Infinity Market Cap Reaches $38.32 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $38.32 million and $10.54 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00078690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.97 or 0.00659341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.19 or 0.04319391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017859 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,010 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.