Axie Infinity Shards Hits One Day Volume of $16.75 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00075826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00697503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00047182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.98 or 0.04410338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018340 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.