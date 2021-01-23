B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) (LON:BPM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $246.90

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) (LON:BPM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $246.90 and traded as high as $269.00. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) shares last traded at $266.00, with a volume of 14,626 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £99.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 266.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 246.90.

In other news, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk acquired 976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,488.80 ($3,251.63).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

