Badger DAO Price Hits $11.91 on Major Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for about $11.91 or 0.00037112 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $27.60 million and $25.03 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00056705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00126096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00075418 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00278706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039845 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

Badger DAO Token Trading

Badger DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

