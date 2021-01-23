Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 57.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 13.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 35.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU opened at $252.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.84. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $264.94.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. UBS Group raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.66.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

