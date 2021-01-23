Banano (BAN) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Banano has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $38,281.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00054427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00075066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00125538 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.47 or 0.00619743 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,621 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,260,149 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

Banano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

