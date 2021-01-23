Banano Trading 44.8% Lower This Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 43.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $761,083.28 and approximately $47,551.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00057603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00077326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00127668 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.35 or 0.00700296 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,621 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,260,149 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

