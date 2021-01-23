Bancor Price Tops $1.77 on Top Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Bancor token can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00005504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a total market cap of $182.05 million and approximately $38.86 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.14 or 0.00703439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.99 or 0.04445140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018167 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor (BNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 102,890,212 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bancor is bancor.network

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

