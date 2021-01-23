Band Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $212.84 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $197.98 million and approximately $212.84 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $9.66 or 0.00029425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00073433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.86 or 0.00724524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00049442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.76 or 0.04428121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017677 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

