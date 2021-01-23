Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%.

BOCH stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 42,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,280. The company has a market capitalization of $172.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This is an increase from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOCH. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

