Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $248.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to report sales of $248.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $249.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.00 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $237.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $978.80 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 251,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

