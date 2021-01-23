Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $120.82

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $120.82 and traded as high as $144.34. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) shares last traded at $143.06, with a volume of 26,344,187 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BARC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 227 ($2.97) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159 ($2.08).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.82. The company has a market cap of £24.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.66.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

