Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (BEMO.L) (LON:BEMO) Shares Up 1.7%

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (BEMO.L) (LON:BEMO)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 736.26 ($9.62) and last traded at GBX 734 ($9.59). 6,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 17,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 722 ($9.43).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

