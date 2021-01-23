Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $567.25

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $567.25 and traded as high as $706.80. Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) shares last traded at $693.20, with a volume of 1,889,605 shares trading hands.

BDEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 643 ($8.40).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 666.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 567.25.

In other news, insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total value of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

About Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

