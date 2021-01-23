BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.59 ($80.70).

A number of brokerages have commented on BAS. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €66.28 ($77.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.68. BASF SE has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a one year high of €69.24 ($81.46). The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

