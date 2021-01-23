Basic Attention Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $486.07 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $486.07 million and approximately $526.94 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00077326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.35 or 0.00700296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.79 or 0.04395153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018376 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

BAT is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,482,298,565 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars.

