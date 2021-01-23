BASIC (BASIC) Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. BASIC has a market cap of $22.67 million and approximately $712,955.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BASIC has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00057900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00127647 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00079336 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00279706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00071714 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00040398 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

