Bata (BTA) Price Reaches $0.0116 on Top Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 88.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Bata has a total market capitalization of $58,414.72 and $49.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bata

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

