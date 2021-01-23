Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.88. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 1,568,776 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$493.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$252.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at C$112,699.06.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

