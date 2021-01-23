Baz Token (BAZT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Baz Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Baz Token has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Baz Token has a total market capitalization of $11,119.95 and approximately $12.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00057493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00127497 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00079299 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00280040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00070999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00040128 BTC.

About Baz Token

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 tokens. Baz Token’s official website is baztoken.io . The official message board for Baz Token is medium.com/@Baztoken

Buying and Selling Baz Token

