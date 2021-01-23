BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI.L) (LON:BBGI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $172.97

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI.L) (LON:BBGI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.97 and traded as high as $175.00. BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI.L) shares last traded at $173.00, with a volume of 805,637 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 172.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 20.60.

In other BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI.L) news, insider Michael Denny acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

