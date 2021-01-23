Beacon (BECN) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Beacon has a total market cap of $10,195.39 and $6.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

