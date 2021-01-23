Beam (BEAM) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Beam has a total market cap of $28.67 million and $11.86 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000622 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 79,882,120 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

