Beam Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $28.85 million and $11.71 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000616 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 220.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 79,911,920 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

