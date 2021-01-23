BeatzCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $18.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $483,567.14 and $18.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000232 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00048188 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.