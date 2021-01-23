Beaxy (BXY) Reaches Market Cap of $808,764.99

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $808,764.99 and $1,928.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.19 or 0.00649176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.58 or 0.04263931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017757 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

