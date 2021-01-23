Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $220,654.00

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and $220,654.00 worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 149.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be purchased for about $216.97 or 0.00678718 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00115619 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

Beefy.Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.