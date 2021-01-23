Beer Money (BEER) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Beer Money token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $327,003.01 and approximately $4,003.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00078690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $212.97 or 0.00659341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.19 or 0.04319391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017859 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars.

