Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $18.91 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,661.64.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,179.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,174.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

