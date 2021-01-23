Beetle Coin Market Capitalization Tops $368,755.18 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $368,755.18 and approximately $2,778.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 252,949,616 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

