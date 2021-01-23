Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Belden alerts:

In other news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,498,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,632,000 after buying an additional 223,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,068,000 after buying an additional 134,969 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Belden by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after buying an additional 70,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.57. Belden has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $56.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $475.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.36 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.