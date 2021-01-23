Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.86. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

