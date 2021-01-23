Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 70.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $1.21 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00005647 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 506% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00055421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00126406 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00077207 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00280490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00072313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00040665 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 12,619,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,910,038 tokens. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.