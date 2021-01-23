Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on BNFT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $450.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

