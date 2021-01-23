Benz Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Benz has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Benz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Benz has a total market cap of $868.92 and $3.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Benz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00055235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00127139 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00076441 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00274971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00069680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039170 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.