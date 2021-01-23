Beowulf (BWF) One Day Volume Tops $40,325.00

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Beowulf has a total market cap of $13.14 million and approximately $40,325.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beowulf has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beowulf token can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00055127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00125348 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00077984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00279849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00071183 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00040205 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.