Beowulf Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Beowulf has a total market cap of $13.15 million and $28,542.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00056384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00127991 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00078569 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00277807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00071010 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00040533 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.