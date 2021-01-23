BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One BEPRO Network token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $169,516.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BEPRO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.00725208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.51 or 0.04438946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017681 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Token Trading

BEPRO Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BEPRO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BEPRO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.