BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00076594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.36 or 0.00702482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00047207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.42 or 0.04422344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018327 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.