Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Reaches $3.08 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Bezant has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $58,840.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.98 or 0.00641709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.30 or 0.04323534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017699 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

