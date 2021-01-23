BHPCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. BHPCoin has a market cap of $13.37 million and $3.00 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00057044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00126406 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00076845 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00277695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040121 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

BHPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.