BIDR (BIDR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. BIDR has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BIDR has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One BIDR token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00057088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00126232 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00075493 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00277869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00070735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039761 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 36,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

BIDR Token Trading

BIDR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

