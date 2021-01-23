Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the highest is $2.52. Big Lots reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIG. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after purchasing an additional 222,534 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 236,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

BIG stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. 1,060,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,883. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

