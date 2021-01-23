Bigbom Achieves Market Capitalization of $99,153.03 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Bigbom has a total market capitalization of $99,153.03 and $81,160.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bigbom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.74 or 0.00632553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.35 or 0.04315571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017811 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom (CRYPTO:BBO) is a token. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Bigbom Token Trading

Bigbom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

