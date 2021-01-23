BigSur Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.1% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $139.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day moving average of $122.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

