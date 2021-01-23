BigSur Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,000 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $75.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.36.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.