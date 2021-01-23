BigSur Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.78.

Shares of BABA opened at $258.62 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $699.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

