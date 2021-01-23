BigSur Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 1.6% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.91. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $73.68.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

