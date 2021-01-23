BIKI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $742,343.00 (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, BIKI has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. BIKI has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $742,343.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.14 or 0.00703439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.99 or 0.04445140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018167 BTC.

BIKI Token Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

BIKI Token Trading

BIKI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

